Know More About An Upcoming Brand: Haima Automobile’s Plans for The Indian Market

This year at the Auto Expo, a couple of Chinese manufacturers had also showcased their models. One such manufacturer was Great Wall Motor (GWM) and the other was Haima, who had showcased three models – 7x, 8s and E1. Out of all the three models displayed at the Expo, two of these – the 8s and E1 are supposed to be launched in India.

For the uninitiated, Haima Automobile is a Chinese automotive manufacturing company based in Haikou, Hainan, and a subsidiary of the FAW (First Automobile Works) group. It was founded in 1992 and named Hainan Mazda Motor as a joint venture between the Hainan provincial government and Mazda Motors – hence later renamed as ‘Haima’. The joint venture arrangement lasted until 2006 when Mazda’s share of Hainan Mazda was acquired by FAW Group, and the company became a subsidiary of FAW. While Haima retained the right to make and sell older Mazda models as well as use Mazda technology to underpin self-designed products, it was prohibited from using the Mazda marque. This doesn’t necessarily mean Haima has completely severed ties to its erstwhile partner, as technology transfers may still continue.

In August 2008, Haima began construction of a third assembly plant in Hainan, with a capacity to build 100,000 units per year. Its other two plants are located in Haikou, Hainan, and the city of Zhengzhou; both have production capacities of 150,000 whole vehicles per year. The company’s first overseas plant was established in Cherkessk, Russia by Derways Automobile Company in April 2009 for assembly of knocked-down kits.

Likely to be the first model that the manufacturer would be launching in India, the Haima E1 would make more sense to Indian customers as it is. It is an all-electric hatchback and is expected to hit Indian shores by late 2021 or early 2022. The E1 has a simple, boxy-looking tallboy design which is similar to that of an ICE-powered car except for the front where it has the flap to plug in the charger. The Haima E1 is powered by an electric motor that produces 54 Bhp and 140 Nm of torque. It has a 28.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that has a maximum range of 301 km when fully charged. The India-spec E1 EV might offer a 200-kilometre range though and will be manufactured at Bird Electric’s soon-to-be-set-up plant at Manesar, Gurgaon.

Now coming to its most exciting offering in India, a mid-size SUV, the Haima 8S was first unveiled in 2019, and it is expected to be the manufacturer’s first product for the Indian market. A split-headlamp setup, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillamps doesn’t come as a surprise, considering it’s a design trait for many SUVs since last year. On the features front, the China-spec model gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, the international-spec 8S gets a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine, which is good for 190hp and 293 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. From a standstill, the 8S breaches the 100km/h mark in a claimed 7.8 seconds. It also gets three driving modes. In terms of positioning, it will be up against the likes of the Hector and Seltos among others.

The next product in their lineup, the Haima 7X MPV, isn’t confirmed and might not arrive in India, at least in the first phase. The 7X made its debut in China last year. On the whole, the 7X MPV looks a bit unconventional but in a good way. Upfront, the MPV features a huge Maserati-inspired grille flanked by slim LED headlamps. The profile is slab-sided, although the 10-spoke alloy wheels are a nice addition. At the heart of the international-spec 7X is a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is good for 190 bhp and 293 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets three driving modes.

Whereas the 8S is to be priced competitively around Rs 12 lakh(ex-showroom, India), the EV1 is slated to be one of the most affordable EVs to be launched in India with a price of approximately Rs 10 lakh(ex-showroom, India). With MG Motors finding its way to India and having a successful run since last year’s launch of the Hector, other Chinese manufacturers have also seen the potential in the Indian automotive market and are eagerly developing their products to suit the Indian market conditions. As mentioned earlier, Haima is expected to launch its first vehicle in late 2021 or early 2022.