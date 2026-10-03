New BMW F 450 R Unveiled: 48 HP Naked Bike Could Launch In India In 2027

A few days ago, BMW Motorrad teased a new motorcycle against a red background, with a blacked-out bike sitting in the shadows. The shape suggested that it could be the new F 450 R, and that anticipation was true as the brand has now officially taken the covers off the motorcycle. Earlier this year, BMW introduced the F 450 GS in India, and the new F 450 R uses the same 420cc engine platform, but gets a road-focused setup.
Compact naked bike design
The F 450 R gets a sharp design with angular tank extensions, a compact tail and a bracket-shaped LED daytime running light. The motorcycle has a two-piece seat and a tapered aluminium handlebar.
Key dimensions include:
- Ready-to-ride weight: 175 kg
- Seat height: 790 mm
- Low seat: 775 mm
- High seat: 810 mm
- Fuel tank: 14 litres
- Wheels: 17-inch cast aluminium
BMW claims fuel consumption of 3.8 litres per 100 km, giving the motorcycle a claimed range of more than 350 km.
420cc twin-cylinder engine
Power comes from the same 420cc parallel-twin engine used in the F 450 GS. It produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine uses a 135-degree crankpin offset and a balance shaft.
The motorcycle gets a six-speed gearbox and a left-side chain drive. Shift Assistant Pro is available on all variants except the base version.
Four variants available
BMW will offer the F 450 R in four versions:
|Variant
|Main equipment
|Base
|Standard suspension, no Shift Assistant Pro
|Exclusive
|Shift Assistant Pro, Sport suspension
|M Sport
|Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, Sport suspension
|M Sport Innovation
|ERC, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, Sport suspension
The Easy Ride Clutch is available with the Innovation Package. It can handle clutch operation during moving off, stopping and gear changes, while the clutch lever can still be used manually.
Features and electronics
The motorcycle gets Rain, Road and Dynamic riding modes as standard. Riding Modes Pro adds Dynamic Pro and extra sport display screens. Other equipment includes:
- ABS Pro
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- 6.5-inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB-C charging
- Heated grips
- Full-LED lighting
- Reversible gear pattern
Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm KYB upside-down fork and a KYB rear shock. The Sport Suspension adds adjustment for rebound and compression at the front, while the rear gets preload and rebound adjustment.
Braking hardware includes a 310mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper and a 240mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper.
India launch expected in 2027
BMW Motorrad has not announced Indian pricing or a launch date yet. The F 450 GS is manufactured by TVS in India, making local production of the F 450 R a possibility.
The motorcycle could reach India sometime in 2027, with an expected price in the ₹4.5 lakh range. The final price, variants and launch timeline will be confirmed by BMW Motorrad India.