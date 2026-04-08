BMW F 450 GS Set for India Launch on April 23

BMW is ready to bring a new adventure bike to India and the date is now confirmed. The F 450 GS will be launched on April 23. The F 450 GS has already been revealed globally and it was also showcased earlier as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo. This will be the first time this bike comes here in full production form.
This model sits above the older 310 range and uses a completely new platform. It also marks a big step for BMW in the mid size adventure segment.
What makes this bike important
The F 450 GS is built on a new 450cc twin cylinder platform. This new base will slowly replace the older 310 lineup in the coming years. The bike is being made in India with the help of TVS, and BMW is also planning more models on this platform, including a roadster and a faired version. This shows that the company is looking at this platform as a long term move.
Engine and performance
Coming to performance, The bike uses a 450cc parallel twin engine that makes around 48 hp and close to 43 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6 speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch and quickshifter. The engine setup is tuned to meet global riding norms while still offering strong usable performance. It is designed to handle daily riding as well as long highway journeys without any trouble.
This setup is made to give a good mix of city ride and highway touring.
Hardware and design
The hardware setup also looks proper for an adventure bike.
- USD front forks and rear monoshock
- 19 inch front and 17 inch rear wheels
- Dual purpose tyres for mixed riding
- ADV styling with tall stance and front beak
- Exposed frame adds a strong look
- Different seat options may be offered
Features list
In terms of features, the F 450 GS comes well equipped.
- 6.5 inch TFT display
- Turn by turn navigation
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Brake Control
- ABS Pro with switch option
- Multiple riding modes like Rain Road Enduro
- Engine drag control system
- Easy Ride Clutch system
These features make it quite loaded for this segment.
Variants and positioning
Globally, the bike is available in multiple variants including Basic, Exclusive, Sport and Trophy. India may get selected versions at launch. The expected starting price is around Rs 5 lakh, which will place it right in the middle of the growing adventure bike segment.
Rivals in India
It will go up against strong rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500 and CF Moto 450 MT. This is already a competitive space, but BMW is entering with a strong mix of performance, features and brand value.
This is a strong segment and BMW is entering with a powerful setup.
What to expect next
The bike is expected to reach showrooms soon after the launch, with bookings and full pricing details likely to be announced on the same day. More information about the variants and feature list should also be revealed at that time.
Conclusion
The F 450 GS brings a new engine platform and more features than before. It also gives BMW a strong option in this growing segment. For buyers looking at a premium adventure bike with modern tech, this one is worth waiting for.