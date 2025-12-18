Range Rover’s Mirror Finish Paint Will Make Your Bespoke SUV Shine Like Glass – See How!

Ever wondered what it would feel like if your car looked like polished glass?
This is exactly what Range Rover is currently providing to its most exclusive customers. The brand has come up with a new mirror finish paint that has an incredibly deep smooth finish. It is targeted at Bespoke customers who desire their Range Rover or Range Rover Sport to shine in a silent yet unrecognizable way.
Called the Mirror Finish, this new process creates a surface that is so smooth and reflective that it looks like more polished stone or patent leather than the traditional automotive paint. It is subtle, elegant, and unmistakably premium. This finish builds on Range Rover’s rich Bespoke heritage, following editions like the Fifty-Five and Asilomar, and sets a new standard for personalisation.
A new step forward in luxury paint
This finish was developed after Range Rover conducted a specific research on luxury materials. The goal was simple. Create the most refined gloss paint that the brand has ever offered. Engineers and artisans had to redo the whole process of painting to achieve this. The outcome is a finish that is approximately 25 percent smoother than the former methods. The shine feels deeper. The surface feels cleaner. And the reflections are more distinct and clear.
All Bespoke gloss paint commissions on the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport are now done using this mirror finish.
How the mirror finish is created
It is not a fast and automated process. Each vehicle is subjected to three days of hand-made process by professional experts. Here is what makes it special:
- The vehicles are hand sprayed in special Bespoke paint booths.
- dded depth is provided by a thicker layer of lacquer.
- Every surface is sanded and polished multiple times.
- Lacquer is removed by hand in about 15 microns.
- The smoothness is checked by a wave scan reader which highlights any flaws.
The same team manages the vehicle from start to finish, ensuring perfect consistency and attention to detail.
More colours, more freedom
Range Rover has expanded its Bespoke facilities to support this finish. These new booths will soon allow even more complex colours to be created using the mirror technique. This creates an opportunity for a broader palette and greater creativity among clients. Bespoke service already involves match-to-sample paint, custom embroidery, exclusive leathers, unique wheels, and personalised scripts.
A personal touch, in the right way
This mirror finish is what the Bespoke philosophy is all about according to Range Rover. Precision. Craftsmanship. And a close personal association between the client and the vehicle. Customers are able to order their cars at a few Range Rover Homes located worldwide such as the studio in Antwerp.
Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director, Range Rover, said:
“Our new mirror finish is a perfect demonstration of what the Range Rover Bespoke philosophy stands for: refined craftsmanship, the highest levels of precision and the deepest personal connection. A new level of exterior refinement allows clients to express themselves with absolute clarity.”
A simple truth
This new mirror finish is not loud. It is about perfection you can see and feel. For those who see the details, it makes all the difference.