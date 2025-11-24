Tata Sierra Launch Tomorrow: Features, Engines, Prices & Big Surprises Expected

The Tata Sierra is finally making its comeback and there’s a lot of curiosity around it. The SUV was shown a few months ago, but tomorrow is when we’ll get the complete picture. Some dealerships have already started to take unofficial bookings for Rs 11,000. So, people are clearly interested.
Arguably the biggest talking point is how many powertrain options Tata intends to provide for the Sierra. The Sierra will receive a petrol, diesel, and an EV. The EV will be positioned at the top, while the ICE versions are expected to use a new turbo-petrol along with a diesel option. A full detail on the variants will only be known at the event, but it’s quite obvious that Tata wants to cover a broad spectrum of buyers.
Inside the lineup, the Sierra will slot between the Curvv and the Harrier, which places it in a very competitive space. Tata has packed the cabin full of modern touches. There is a three-screen dashboard setup, a redesigned centre console, dual-tone upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof. Other expected features include connected tech, wireless charging, and the usual creature comforts.
Safety will also be a major highlight. The SUV is expected to offer:
- Six airbags
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS
- Hill hold assist
- ESC and TPMS
The Sierra’s design will naturally garner attention, specially because the original model still holds a place in many people’s memories.. The signature Alpine-style windows have been brought back, but overall, the shape is far more contemporary. You get slim LED lighting up front, a gloss black grille, a chunky bumper, and 19-inch alloys. At the rear, the upright tailgate and connected tail-lamps complete the look.
Inside, the cabin continues the clean and modern theme. The three screens include a digital cluster, a main infotainment display, and a passenger entertainment screen. There’s a large panoramic sunroof, a soundbar on the dashboard, and ambient lighting. The rear seat is quite wide, with generous legroom. It appears that Tata has paid attention to practicality as well as comfort.
On the features front, the Sierra packs in:
- 12-speaker JBL sound system
- Ventilated and powered front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Wireless charging
- Cooled glovebox
Some rivals do offer a head-up display, which the Sierra misses, but overall the equipment list is strong.
The SUV is expected to be offered with a choice of 3 engines:
- 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
- 170 PS
- 280 Nm
- 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT
- 1.5-litre diesel
- 118 PS
- 260 Nm
- 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT
- 1.5-litre NA
The company also plans to release an all-electric Sierra, which should become available shortly after the ICE models.
The expected price range is Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom, pegging it against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and others.
The Sierra has a lot going for it-multiple powertrains, a feature-laden cabin, and a design that truly stands out. Until the full prices and details come out tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how buyers take to it. Right now, it already feels like one of the most-discussed SUVs of the year.