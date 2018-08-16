Benelli to Come Back with a Bang, Launching 7 Bikes Before 2019; Includes Entry Level 250 cc Bikes

Following the blunder of the DSK relationship, Benelli is set to make a comeback to the Indian market. Joining hands with the Mahavir Group, the Italian manufacturer is looking forward to launch a total of 7 new bikes by the end of the year. All the new bikes will be sold through the Completely Knocked Down(CKD) route which translates to an aggressive pricing. Assembly of the parts would be done somewhere near Hyderabad.

The TNT 300, 302R and the TNT 600i will be available in the showrooms from October of 2018. They are the most loved ones from the current line up of the Italian manufacturer. There might be an update to the above three given very soon.Benelli plans to launch 12 new models before 2019. We also expect to see Benelli to remove the TNT25 and the TNT 600 GT from their current line up.

Out of the seven newcomers, the TRK 250 and Lenocino, which means Lion club, are the ones to look out for. The TRK 250 would be designed as an adventure tourer and the Leoncino will carry the looks of the Ducati Scrambler. They will be powered by a newly developed 249.3 cc single cylinder engine. Assisted by liquid cooling, the engine would produce 25.8 HP power and 21.2 Nm of torque. Both of these bikes are undergoing a homologation process and are expected to be completed by September 2018.

Also Read: Benelli Joins Hands With Mahavir Group; To Launch New Models In India

Other bikes to come out are the Imperiale 400. Using a 373.5 cc single cylinder engine the bike makes 19 Horsepower and 28 Nm of torque. The cruiser bike, if priced right, could be a serious threat to the offerings of Royal Enfield. Joining the Imperiale 400 would be The TRK 501, The Leoncino 500 and the Leoncino 500 Trail. All three will use a 449.6 cc inline-2 cylinder engine, churning out 47 HP and 45 Nm of torque. Again, the TRK will be an Adventure Tourer and the Leoncino will look like a mini Scrambler. It will be interesting to see how the revival attempt of Benelli in India goes down. We consider the TRK 250 and the Leoncino 250 to be of great help in this revival.