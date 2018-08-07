Benelli Joins Hands With Mahavir Group; To Launch New Models In India

Benelli has announced a strategic partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group. Benelli has also entered into Memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government to set-up indigenous manufacturing plant in the state of Telangana, located at Medichal, Pochampally, Hyderabad.

In India, Benelli has so far introduced – TNT25, TNT300, TNT302R, TNT600i, TNT600GT, TNT899 & TNT 1130 models and till date, 5,650 units have been sold across India. Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), a subsidiary of Mahavir Group, has been chosen as a preferred partner by Benelli, to market Benelli’s exclusive product range in the country.

AARI is setting up an CKD assembly plant for Benelli in Hyderabad and the partnership also entitles AARI to assemble, manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of Benelli bikes from Italy & South East Asia regions. To gain significant market share in the country, the company is also aggressively looking out for new dealer partners across all regions in India, besides continuing the relationship with existing dealers of Benelli.

Benelli’s manufacturing facility will be set-up in two phases. The First phase, spread over 3 acres, is executed through AARI-Mahavir Group and will be operational by October 2018. The second phase will be a larger setup that will span across 20 acres of area.

George Wang, Director – Benelli said that India has been the largest producers of two-wheeler in the world and the Company has witnessed a growing demand across categories including super bike. Over the years, Benelli has gained a leadership position in the Indian super bike segment with loyal customer base and the introduction of various products from time to time as per the market demand.

He further added that currently, Benelli has 21% market share in the super bike segment in India and the aim is to surpass 30% by 2021.

Apart from the aforementioned models, Benelli is also expected to introduce new products, namely TNT 302S, TRK 502 and Leoncino Scrambler, in the Indian market. With local assembly, Benelli should be able to price its products aggressively. We’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Note: Images are for representation only