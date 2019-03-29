Benelli TNT300 and 302R Get More Affordable

In their second innings in the Indian market, the Italian brand Benelli had relaunched a few motorcycles when it came back to the market. This relaunch included the popular bikes of the manufacturer, the TNT 300, the 302R and the TNT600i. Apart from these three wonderful machines, the company also launched two new Adventure tourers in the market recently. The TRK 502 and the TRK 502X. In an attempt to bring the brand back to the mind of new buyers, the company has announced an attractive scheme with their entry-level motorcycles – the TNT300 and the 302R. The Benelli website tells us that for a limited time period, these two machines would be available at 0% interest rate.

Offered in partnership with HDFC bank, customers can apply for as much as 80% of the ex-showroom price for a loan. The 0% percent interest rate, however, is applicable only for a 12-month loan duration. Fret not, if you want to opt for a longer duration package, the bank is offering an attractive interest rate. Pay an interest rate of 2.5% for 24 months, 3.5% for 36 months, 4.5% for 48 months and 4.99% for 60 months. This combined with the fact that the motorcycles now come with a 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty makes these two extremely valuable products at this point in time.

The Benelli 302 R is a fully-faired motorcycle which draws power from a 300 cc twin-cylinder engine, tuned to deliver 38.26 BHP of power @ 11,500 RPM and 26.5 Nm of torque @ 10,000 RPM. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are provided by inverted telescopic fork up front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. Anchorage is provided by dual disc brakes up front and a single disc at the rear. The motorcycle comes with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.7 Lakh.

The Benelli TNT300, on the other hand, uses the same 300 cc motors, in the same set of tune but with a naked body styling. The 38.26 hp twin-cylinder motor sends power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed transmission. This street fighter uses an inverted telescopic fork setup in the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. In this bike too, anchorage duties are taken care of by a set of 2 discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. This motorcycle comes with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.5 Lakh.