Bajaj Dominar 400 UG Expected to be Launched at a Price of INR 1.75 Lakh

The Bajaj Dominar, when it came out some years ago, was an all-rounded motorcycle which could be brought at a very good price point. Despite its value for money nature, the bike did not seem to sell in huge numbers but did get a small base of loyal fans. Despite not being as powerful as the KTM Duke 390, the smooth power delivery, high reliability and a good chassis made this motorcycle a very capable tourer. Many riders have taken this motorcycle to places all over the world. For example, the Polar Odyssey took these machines from one pole to the other. Made even better with an update, a few calls to Bajaj dealers reveals that the model can be expected to carry an ex-showroom price tag of around INR 1.75 Lakh.

As part of this update, the Dominar 400 comes with major changes, including a revised engine setup, a revised suspension setup and some more ergonomic changes. A bump in the compression ratio (12.1 from 11.3), changes to the exhaust and a new DOHC setup gives the Dominar an increased power output of 40 PS, just a little bit less than the mighty powerful Duke 390. However, the 373.2 cc, single cylinder engine offers the same torque figure as before, 35 Nm. The new machine comes with a new colour shade as well, a bright Auroral green and the regular black still continues to be on offer. Some more colour options can be expected to be added later on. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS as standard and unlike earlier, there will be no non-ABS model on sale.

Another main highlight of the update is the change in the suspension setup. The Dominar too, like it’s competitors now comes with a beefy 43mm USD fork in the front. Providing more feedback to the rider, this new setup also looks great and adds much more character to the design of this motorcycle. To know more about the motorcycle, do check out our in-depth review which has been linked below.