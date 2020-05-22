BattRe Launches Gps:ie, An Internet Connected Electric Scooter at INR 64,990

Despite the slowdown in the automobile industry, the EV industry grew by 20% in the last fiscal year. This alone proves the fact that the Indian market is experiencing a slow yet gradual shift to electric vehicles and now more and more people are inclined towards owning an EV. BattRe Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd has launched BattRE gps:ie, an affordable internet-connected electric scooter. It is a SIM card-based smart vehicle and is accessible through a smart-phone app.

More details

BattRE has partnered with San Jose California head quartered technology company Aeris Communications with country office in Delhi NCR for this affordable connected scooter. BattRE gps:ie incorporates a host of smart features on its telematics platform, giving the rider greater comfort, convenience, and confidence. BattRE gps:ie scooters will be available at 50+ dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and UP. BattRE gps:ie is also available on Amazon.in

The ex-showroom price of BattRE gps:ie starts from Rs 64,990/-.

In the words of Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “It is a pleasure to announce our new offering, an affordable internet-connected Electric Scooter which will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector. Our objective is to build an entire ecosystem thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience”.

Elaborating ahead, he said, “this telematics platform will be a game-changer for ride-sharing companies as well. The riders and owners will get live location of the vehicle through GPS as well as driving behavior and trip reports. BattRE gps:ie boasts of features like remote immobilization, geofencing, secure parking, etc. Setting a speed lock would push alerts whenever speed limit is crossed.”

It also has a system for alerts when the vehicle crashes or is being towed away. All this information will be seamlessly available on a phone through the app or on a desktop through the portal. Apart from electric scooters, BattRe also has electric cycles in their portfolio.