Bangalore-based Toutche Launches Its ‘Heileo H100’ Hybrid Electric Bike

Toutche, has announced the launch of its new generation Heileo H100 electric bike in India. Heileo H100 is a hybrid style electric bike, with stand-out looks and built to make city commuting a breeze. Launched at a price starting from Rs. 48,900/-, Toutche has opened bookings for the new bike from 5th July 2021 along with its earlier successful models – Heileo M100, M200 and H200, on the company website.

More details

Heileo H100 features a progressive visual design & a swanky look, offered in 2 vibrant and trendy colours spring green & Feta white. In addition to the daily commute, the futuristic bike is targeted at the young generation of cyclists and enthusiasts who ride for recreation, fun, and adventure.

Built with 6061 Aluminium alloy, packed with 345 & 460 watt–hours of power, the Heileo H100 is the lightest electric Hybrid bike in the market. Equipped with an intelligent controller, detachable Li-ion battery made of Panasonic cells, and a 250W Rear BLDC hub motor, the Heileo H100 is programmed to give the best ride quality on city terrains. Similar to the other models in the Heileo stable, the H100 comes with two range options of 60 and 80 kms per charge (on the pedal-assist mode). Heileo’s ebike comes with three modes of operation. It is not just an excellent electric bicycle but a top-quality regular bicycle as well. It gives you a choice of being a regular bicycle (with 7-speed Shimano gears) when you need it to be, or run on electric modes (pedal-assist or throttle). The electric mode is powered by 5-levels of Power Assist and a right-hand-side Throttle. H100 is built and designed to meet international standards, delivering unrivalled experience.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Raghu Kerakatty – CEO,& Founder, Toutche Electric said, “The all-new H100 Heileoebike comes with style & energy. We are glad to widen our portfolio at a time when the demand for eBikes has surged in recent months. Be it work or recreation, it’s simply a Toutche away!”

The Heileo ebikes are manufactured at the Toutche manufacturing unit in Mysore. Toutche offers 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a 2-year warranty on the frame. In addition, the company has service facilities available across 18 cities in India.