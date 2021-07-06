Tata Motors To Increase Prices Across Its Portfolio Soon

Things are getting harder for potential vehicle owners with the frequent price hikes being rolled out by manufacturers. Manufacturing costs are shooting up with each passing day and manufacturers are passing off the rising input costs onto the customers. In the past few days, we have witnessed many automobile manufacturers increasing prices across their respective portfolios. And now, Tata Motors too has announced that its offerings are going to turn more expensive in the coming few days.

Official statement

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its ‘New Forever’ range of Cars and SUVs. The steep climb in overall input costs, especially due to continuing rise in costs of essential raw materials including steel and precious metals, necessitates a transfer of at least some part of this increase to end customers. A formal announcement about the quantum of price increase is likely to be made within the forthcoming days/weeks.

Dark editions on their way

Tata Motors has announced that it will be launching the ‘Dark Edition’ models of the Harrier, Nexon and Altroz cars in India tomorrow. Talking about the Altroz that was recently spied at a dealership, the Dark Edition Altroz gets a black paint job and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a black interior theme with a piano black finish on the dashboard. It also gets Dark Edition badges on the front fenders. The Nexon Dark Edition, on the other hand, gets a black interior and exterior treatment.

It was being speculated before that Tata could also give the stealth black treatment to the Nexon EV as well and the same has been confirmed by the latest teaser released by the carmaker. To distinguish both the offerings, Tata could retain Nexon EV’s signature blue inserts here and there to tell the difference. We can expect the pricing to be slightly on the premium side and the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV could be priced 15,000 to 30,000 above the standard variants.