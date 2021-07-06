Simple Energy’s First Electric Scooter To Be Called ‘Simple One’; Launch Slated To Happen This Independence Day

The electric scooter market is expanding at a rapid pace. People are increasingly choosing electric scooters over petrol scooters. Simple Energy teased us before about their upcoming electric scooter. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup is gearing up to launch its first premium scooter. It was given the codename “Mark 2,” and we’ve seen it during testing. And now it seems like the christening of the Scooter has been done.

More Details

Simple Energy had announced that they are going to launch their upcoming scooter on 15th August of this year. Simple Energy has trademarked the ‘Mark 2’ as ‘Simple One’. It will be based on their Mark 1 prototype.

They have set up a production factory at Whitefield. It will be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with all the latest tech. The production number would be 50,000 units. This will be their first product which would compete against the Ather 450x, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and will be priced around ₹1.10 lakh mark ( ex-showroom )

Specs and features

The Simple One is equipped with a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack, it will be a chargeable battery pack. It would take about 40 minutes to charge at home and about 17 minutes to charge at a charging station. The claimed top speed of 103 Kph and a 0-50 kph sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Earlier, Simple Energy had tested out their prototype and received an ARAI-certified range of 230 Km on a single charge. The 230 km range mark can be achieved by driving in the Eco mode. Simple One will feature 3 modes, Eco, Normal, and Sports.

Simple One will be fitted with an all-LED lighting setup. It will also have a 7-inch touchscreen instrument panel with 4G connectivity and an IP67 rating.

Official Statement

“We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. The name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of the company.