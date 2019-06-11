Bajaj To Make A Comeback To The Scooter Market With The Urbanite

Once a major player in the scooter segment with the likes of the Super, Chetak and much more, Bajaj simply vanished from that game to focus on motorcycles. However, all that is about to change soon. The renowned 2-wheeler manufacturer is about to enter this market, that too, not at the entry-level segment but straight at the top. With these facts confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj in an interview sometime back, all of us have been waiting to know more about this scooter.

Thanks to our reader and fellow petrolhead, Chirag Rupchandani, we have a glimpse of this upcoming scooter, which the internet is calling the Urbanite. Despite its heavy camouflage, we can notice the retro design of the rear end. This seems to be a throwback to the lovely designs Bajaj has showcased us in the 90s. The rear section also appears to be rather bulbous, however, things would look quite different with the removal of the camouflage wrap. Another design highlight seen in these images is the modern design of the rear view mirrors, which appear decently-sized, and look nice with the retro theme that Bajaj seems to be following with this scooter.

The main highlight that can be noticed in these images is the fact that there is no exhaust pipe at the rear. Combine this with the fact that Rajiv Bajaj did mention the possibility of offering an electric scooter, with features comparable to a Tesla-like scooter, confirms the fact that the Urbanite will be a premium, clean and green mobility solution for the future. Mr Bajaj also mentioned that they will be entering this market space before 2020, which means that the launch of the Urbanite cannot be too far away from now.

Does Ather need to worry about this emerging threat?

Talking about premium electric scooters, one can immediately think about Ather, which is also growing at a tremendous rate. However, with a renowned brand like Bajaj planning to enter their market space, they better hurry up with their expansion plans and build themselves as a brand all over the country, before Bajaj comes and takes away the limelight.