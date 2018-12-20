Bajaj’s Return To The Scooter Market Could Be Powered By Electricity

After answering the nation’s mobility needs in the form of the Super, Chetak and a few more scooters n the 90s, Bajaj Auto did a vanishing act from the scooter market. A brand which was once the leader in the scooter segment in India, surprisingly, gave it away to players like Honda, who made a killing with things like the Activa. During numerous interviews, when asked if they will make scooters again, Bajaj’s Bossman stood firm on his decision to concentrate on the company’s motorcycle business. However, things might just change.

During an interview with moneycontrol, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “By 2020, we want to participate in the electric mobility space, but not at the lower end of the segment. We want to be at the prestigious, luxury end of the market. One of the bets that we are placing for the future is on electric vehicles, and I’ve always said, who knows it might be an electric motorcycle or it might be an electric scooter. We are not interested in making another gasoline powered mass market scooter. However, a Tesla-like scooter will be quite befitting of the company. So that might be sooner rather than later. Before 2020, we will come up with something, and hopefully, it will be something exciting.”

With that clarified, even if Bajaj does return to the scooter market, it won’t be in the same space as the Activas of the world. With an eventual shift towards electric mobility staring at us, with such a move, Bajaj could just be at the right place, at the right time, with its brand new approach. On the other hand, an updated Dominar is being tested and is scheduled for launch early next year. We’ll bring you more details on that and much more. Stay tuned!

Source: Moneycontrol

Also Read: 160cc Bikes In India