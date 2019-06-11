Scoop: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Images Leaked

Recently, Suzuki launched 2 of its much-awaited bikes in India, the Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250. The SF 250 is Suzuki’s first bike to launch in the premium affordable range in India. However, Suzuki also has plans of launching the naked version of the SF 250, which will be called the Gixxer 250 and would most likely share the same engine and technical specifications as the fully-faired version but will get a lighter, streetfighter look. Suzuki hasn’t given a launch date yet, but we now have a couple of leaked images, which hint at an expected launch in the coming months.

The naked 250cc Gixxer is most likely to launch by the end of this year and is expected to share the same engine, chassis and gearbox with its fully-faired version. While our tipster couldn’t share more details about the product itself, we expect the Gixxer 250 to be powered by the same single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor as in the SF 250, which would produce about 26.5 HP at 9,000 rpm and around 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine will further be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It will also include a fuel injection system and a clip-on handlebar, which will help the Gixxer 250 directly rival the likes of the KTM Duke 250 and the FZ 25.

In terms of safety, the Gixxer 250 will be getting Dual-channel ABS, along with front and rear disc brakes for better braking performance. The bike will also be loaded with many features such as a fully-digital tachometer, LED headlamps and taillamps, a rear tyre hugger and a split-seat with grab-rail. The bike is also likely to feature a 12-litre fuel tank and will weigh slightly less than the SF 250. The front might get a 110/70R – 17-inch radial tubeless tyre, while the rear would get a wider 150/60R – 17-inch radial tubeless tyre.

Despite being a 250cc premium offering, the Gixxer will likely miss out on USD front forks, just like its fully-faired version. However, the bike will also get a seat cover, a DC socket on the handlebar for mobile charging, a wheel rim sticker and a tank protector as optional accessories. Upon launch, expect this Suzuki to be priced near the INR 1.5 lakh+ mark.