Bajaj Pulsar 150 And Twin Disc Launched With BS6 Engines

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc variant. The updated Pulsar 150 comes equipped with a Fuel Injection (FI) system which has been designed by the state-of-art R&D centre at Bajaj Auto along. This FI system ensures seamless power delivery, feather-touch start and optimum fuel efficiency. Most importantly, Bajaj Auto states that the FI system is easy to maintain, ensuring that the transition to the new technology is seamless. The Pulsar 150 will be available in 2 colours: Black Chrome and Black Red.

The new Pulsar 150’s 149.5cc BS6 motor makes 14 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike now tips the scales at 148 kilos and continues to feature single-channel ABS. In terms of pricing, the Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs. 94,956. On the other hand, the Twin Disc version asks for Rs. 98,835 (Both prices are Ex-Showroom, Delhi). This makes the BS6 variant of both Pulsar 150 & 150 Twin Disc Rs 8,998 dearer than the BS4 variant. Both variants will be available at Bajaj dealerships starting February 12th, 2020.

Commenting on this new introduction, Mr Sarang Kanade, President – Bajaj Motorcycles, said, “The introduction of these models continues the transition of our products to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS6 compliant vehicles. You will see this range expand over the next few weeks. With the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS6 standards.”