Hyundai Announces Valentine’s Day Service Camp

After unveiling the all-new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 along with the 1.0-litre GDI engine-powered i10 NIOS, Hyundai Motor India has announced a Valentine’s day service camp for existing owners. The service camp is being held across Hyundai’s strong service network across India. Hyundai organizes special camps and events pan India all year round to ensure customers can get their cars checked and ensure their machine is in good health.

As a part of the Valentine’s Day service camp, Hyundai offers following benefits across its 750+ service workshops from 14th-18th Feb:

Complimentary Top Dry Wash

Up to 30 % Discount on Exterior treatment, premium interior cleaning & Under body coating

Up to 25% discount on mechanical labour

Commenting on the same, Mr. S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a caring and a social brand. On this Valentine’s Day, we once again would like to connect with our esteemed customers through innovative service experiences. We want to offer Quality time to our customers making them Life Time Partners of Hyundai.

Hyundai India is about to introduce some exciting updates of its existing portfolio of cars for India. The all-new Creta will be introduced next month and this launch will be followed by the new-gen Verna and i20, later this year. The all-new Creta was shown to the public at the Auto Expo 2020 and features a different-looking grille and bumper for India, compared to the iX25 which is on sale in China. Where the latter features a large vertical display for infotainment, the India-spec version could instead feature a horizontal display. However, the panoramic sunroof stays and so do features like an electronic handbrake among others.

The new Creta will in all probability offer three engine options, two powered by petrol and one diesel. These should be identical in terms of power output to the Kia Seltos and the Creta could also offer identical transmission choices. We’ll be back with more details about the new SUV for its launch next month. Stay tuned.