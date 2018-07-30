Bajaj Dominar Polar Odyssey To Go From Arctic to Antarctic With No Support Team

On the first anniversary of the historic Trans-Siberian Odyssey which made the Dominar 400 the first and only Indian motorcycle to conquer the world’s toughest journey, the flagship Bajaj is set to outdo its own record. The Dominar Polar Odyssey – Arctic to Antarctic will cover the entire length and breadth of North and South America commencing from Anchorage to Tuktoyaltuk in the Arctic Circle and then all the way down to the End of the World at Ushuaia in Argentina by the Antarctic Circle.

The journey will span four months and traverse more than 50,000 km across 17 countries in North, Central and South America. This translates into over 450 km of hyperriding every day without any dedicated service support or back-up team across all kinds of terrain, climate and conditions.

From the ice-pack roads and long-distance highways of Canada, USA and Mexico, to the tropical river beds and dirt tracks of Central America and the Amazon Forest and River basin in Brazil, continuing to the gravel tracks of the high altitude passes of the Andean highlands and the Atacama desert, and finally to the majestic open grasslands of the Argentinian Pampas. During the Dominar Polar Odyssey, the Dominar shall cover four of the world’s toughest roads making it the most audacious odyssey ever attempted.

Dempster Highway– Arctic Circle, Canada

James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA

North Yungas Road (Road of Death), Bolivia

Atacama Desert, Chile

The Polar Odyssey challenge is being taken up by three passionate riders – Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS, and Deepak Gupta. Deepak Kamath has been riding for over 30 years now and was part of the Dominar Trans-Siberian Odyssey. Avinash is a mechanical engineer by profession and an avid motorcyclist and photographer. Deepak Gupta is an active member of the Group Of Delhi Super bikers (GODS).