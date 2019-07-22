Bajaj CT110 Launched At INR 37,997; Built To Handle Rough & Tough Terrain

Having launched the Platina H-Gear recently, Bajaj Auto has now introduced the new CT110. What’s new about this CT? Well, where conventional 100 cc bikes perform adequately on smooth roads but are not geared to handle rough & tough terrain outside the cities, the new CT110 has been designed keeping in mind riding condition in all kinds of terrain. It comes with semi–knobby tyres, raised ground clearance, stronger & bigger crash guards and suspension that can take on the worst of roads and toughest of conditions. The upswept exhaust, rubber mirror covers and gaiters on the front suspension add more to its tough appearance.

Powering the CT110 is the same engine as the Discover 110 and the Platina 110 – a 115cc DTSi engine that churns out 8.6 PS power and 9.81 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. For the CT110, however, this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Also, there is no option of a disc brake and the bike will most probably be offered with a mechanical combi-braking system.

Also Read: Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear First Ride Review

The CT110 also promises comfortable seating, with a long, thick padded seat and rubber tank pad for the rider’s knees to grip the tank well. Priced at Rs 37,997/- for the Kick Start variant and Rs 44,480/- Electric Start variant (ex-showroom Delhi prices), the Bajaj CT110 is available in three colours i.e. ‘Matte olive green with yellow decals’, ‘Gloss ebony black with blue decals’, and ‘Gloss flame red with bright red decals’ at all Bajaj Auto dealerships across India.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle Business said, “The CT range was conceptualized for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price. Till date more than 50 lakh customers are riding the CT and appreciate it for its durability and outstanding mileage. We have continuously invested in the product both in terms of technology and style without losing the core value of delivering the Best Value Motorcycle on the Indian roads. We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides an even better value with superior performance – a great combination of mileage and power – all at an attractive price.”