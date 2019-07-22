Suzuki Burgman Street Now Available In A New Shade Of Matte Black

A scaled down maxi-scooter which does look the part, the Suzuki Burgman Street is now available in a new shade of Matte Black. The addition of this new colour option comes at no extra cost. Priced at INR 69,208 (ex-showroom Delhi), in addition to the newly launched Metallic Matte Black colour, the Suzuki Burgman Street is also available in existing three colour schemes – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mirage White.

A modern and substantial looking thing, the Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by a 124cc, 4-stroke single cylinder engine which produces 8.7ps@7000rpm and 10.2Nm@5000rpm and promises to deliver highly practical fuel efficiency with some peppy power and performance. The Burgman Street comes equipped with telescopic suspension up front and also offers flexible foot position on the footboard, which reduces fatigue and results into a comfortable and convenient riding experience. This is in addition to a long wheelbase and a comfortable seat which add to the comfort quotient further.

In terms of features, the Burgman Street is the first Suzuki scooter in India to feature LED lights. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a multifunction digital instrument cluster, body mounted windscreen, new-lidded front glove box with optional USB charger, front pockets and large underseat storage. It also features Suzuki’s one push Easy Start System with central locking & unique safety shutter. For what it is, the Suzuki Burgman Street has no clear competition as such in the Indian market, however, there are plenty of other 125cc options in the scooter segment.

Commenting on the colour edition, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, “ Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour edition of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look. Suzuki Burgman Street has created a special place in the 125cc scooter segment in India by offering its unique value proposition and international big scooter heritage. Redefining luxury riding with comfort and style, Burgman Street continues to be the ultimate urban scooter, offering a captivating ride to the customers.”