Bajaj Chetak Electric Yatra Concludes In Pune After Covering 3,000 kilometres

Twenty Electric Chetak’s made it back to their birthplace in Pune, after travelling more than 3,000 kilometres through North and Western India. The Chetak Yatra, which was flagged off in Delhi by Mr Nitin Gadkari, Hon Minister for Road Transport & Highways, was welcomed and felicitated by Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd at its Corporate office in Akurdi. The electric scooter travelled from Delhi to Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, the Chetak Samarak in Chittorgarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Panaji, before reaching base.

The Chetak was unveiled in New Delhi on 16th October 2019. A nostalgic event for the bikemaker, the electric Chetak marks Bajaj’s return to the scooter business and resurrects a name which found more than 1.3 crore owners when it was on sale. Back to the electric Chetak, its design romances retro with its simple lines and smooth surfaces to create a classic style. Built using premium materials, the electric scooter will be available in 6 colours. It features a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs, feather touch-activated electronic switches and sequential scrolling LED blinkers. A large digital console displays vehicle information.

Also Read: All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Top-5 Highlights

At the heart of the new Chetak is an IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells, the battery is charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet. The on-board Battery Management System (IBMS) controls charge and discharge for the batteries which power a 4kW motor. Additionally, a home charging station is available at a nominal cost. The Chetak offers 2 drive modes (Eco, Sport) and a reverse assist mode. Regenerative braking via an intelligent braking system converts braking heat into kinetic energy to help maximise its range. The scooter offers a claimed range of 85 or 90 kilometres depending on the mode it is ridden in.

The Chetak offers a fully-connected riding experience with solutions like data communication, security and user authentication. The Chetak mobile app gives the rider a comprehensive overview of all aspects of his / her vehicle and its ride history. The scooter is built upon a rigid frame clad with sheet metal body panels and a tubular single-sided suspension. The powertrain employs a unique single-sided cast aluminium swingarm which houses the traction motor that drives the wheel through an automated gearbox. The new Chetak is made at a state-of-the-art dust-free, temperature-controlled facility at Chakan which boasts of a workforce comprising 80% women. Bookings for the Chetak will open in January 2020 and we expect the price to be anywhere between INR 1 lakh to INR 1.35 lakh.