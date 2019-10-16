Bajaj Auto Relaunches The Iconic Chetak Scooter In An Electric Avatar

Today, Bajaj Auto relaunched it’s widely popular and iconic scooter, the Bajaj Chetak. The all-new Chetak will now be fitted with an electric powertrain, that will provide a range of around 85-95 kms on a single charge. For now, these are the only technical aspects that have been revealed and the rest of the information is expected to be released in the next few weeks. The all-electric Chetak will now rival the popular Ather 450 in the premium electric scooter segment. Initially, the Chetak will only be available in Pune and Bengaluru and is expected to reach other markets soon. The deliveries will commence in January 2020.

In terms of design, the new Chetak draws a lot of inspiration from its old classic version, as it pays homage to its iconic past and sets sail to redefine the future of mobility. The body of the scooter gets simple lines and curves with a whole lot of smooth surfaces woven together for a neat retro-classic, yet modern design. The scooter will be available in 6 eye-catching paint schemes and the use of premium materials will be felt throughout the body of the scooter. Talking about features, the all-new Chetak will be equipped with many advanced features like an LED headlamp with DRLs, feather touch-activated electronic switches, sequentially scrolling LED blinker and a large digital instrument console.

The technology on the scooter is also pretty advanced and well-tested. The IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA (Nickel, Cobalt, Aluminium Oxide) cells, can be easily charged at home using a standard 5-15 amp electrical outlet. The onboard Intelligent Battery Management Systems (IBMS) controls charge and discharge easily. The Chetak also gets 2 ride modes: Eco mode, which provides a range of 95 kms and a Sports mode, which provides a range of 85 kms on a single charge. Apart from all these features, the other important features available in the scooter are reverse assist, regenerative braking and fully-connected riding experience.

To commemorate this launch, the “Chetak Electric Yatra” was flagged off by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Ayog in New Delhi today. 20 Riders will now travel through North and Western India covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms. This trip from Delhi to Pune symbolises individual freedom and will help promote the scooter along its long journey across India. The iconic Chetak will now aim to become the number one electric scooter in the country by gaining popularity and establishing a strong connection with its customers. This EV adoption and transformation is Bajaj’s new motive of providing the country with a better ‘Hamara Kal’.