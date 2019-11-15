Red Bull India Concludes First Edition Of Red Bull Ace Of Dirt

Recently, the city of Bengaluru witnessed the first-ever edition of the Red Bull Ace of Dirt. This competition is a first of its kind race where different off-road disciplines come together to compete in an elimination format to be the last man standing. A total of 32 participants competed in this off-road race, and at the end, Yuva Kumar emerged victorious and won the once in a lifetime opportunity to train with ace motorcyclist and Red Bull athlete, CS Santosh who was also present at the event.

The competition began with 32 selected riders, who had to battle each other on a specially designed course which consisted of Motocross, Dirt track and Enduro sections. All these sections were put together in such a manner, that the riders could take on a unique challenge at almost every turn. Only four riders made it to the semi-final after which, these riders had to compete on an identical Hero Xpulse 200 bike which would directly eliminate the different advantages or disadvantages their own machines would have had.

At the end of the final round, Yuva Kumar snatched victory with a total time of 17.27.254 seconds, while Naresh VS completed the race on P2 with a total time of 17.40.019 seconds. On the other hand, A Sathyaraj completed the race at P3 with a total time of 17.45.769 and Devaraj Venkatesh came in at P4 with a total time of 20.22.937 seconds.

Commenting on the event, Red Bull athlete CS Santosh said, “It was a wonderful day. I am extremely honoured to have got the opportunity of hosting this first of its kind bike race in India. Thanks to energy drink giant Red Bull for bringing the concept to our country and to Hero Motorsports for teaming up with us and help grow the Motor Sports and Off-Road biking culture. I look forward to train Yuva Kumar, he surely showed some splendid skills today!”

Commenting on winning Red Bull Ace of Dirt, Yuva Kumar commented, “I still can’t believe it, it’s like a dream come true. I am thankful to Red Bull for giving me the much-needed wings and for creating platforms like these to help us unleash our potential. I am very excited to learn from my childhood idol CS Santosh!”