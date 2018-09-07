‘Bade Kaam Ki CLIQ’ – Honda’s New Ad Capaign for Their Cliq Scooter

Launched in 2017, the Honda Cliq is an automatic scooter that is targeted at their utilitarian customers in India. Manufactured locally at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, the Cliq is reasonably, starting at INR 43,076 (Ex-Showroom, Pune). A few highlights of the Honda Cliq include a mobile charging socket, tubeless tyres, maintenance free battery and viscous air filter. The scooter can also be accessorised with an optional rear additional load carrier. Other optional equipment includes front screen, floor cover, box centre, cap cover and rear grip.

Honda launched a new ad campaign in order to promote the scooter across the country. A video of which can be seen above. The campaign has an objective of fast tracking the scooterisation to tier 2 & 3 towns. On the launch of the campaign, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “CLIQ is a perfect blend of Practicality, Versatility and value for money. Breaking the price barrier of automatic transmission on two wheels, CLIQ is emerging in the consideration of traditional mind set of the rural motorcycle buyers.”

The Cliq is powered by the same 110cc BS-IV HET found in the Activa. The single cylinder engine churns out 8 bhp and 8.94 Nm of torque. With a weight of a mere 102 kilo grams, the Cliq is a nimble scooter. The Cliq also gets a Combi Brake System with an equaliser technology, which further improves handling and reduce braking distance.