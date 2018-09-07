Maruti Suzuki Commencing Testing of Electric Cars on Indian Soil, to Offer Them from 2020

Maruti Suzuki has the biggest share in the Indian auto market. They have been known to make reliable and easy to maintain cars since decades. However, with the future of cars headed towards electrification, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch electric cars for the Indian market by the year 2020. No other manufacturer has launched a successful mass electric car in the Indian market yet. So there is no data available regarding the working of an electrical car in our country. With that in mind Maruti Suzuki has made a fleet of electric cars for extensive testing.

The exercise will not help the company gain a customer based perspective for the car but will also be able to validate the new technologies involved in the making of the car. This sort of extensive testing will help Maruti Suzuki create a durable and reliable electric car for the Indian market. While the cars of the fleet are based on existing models of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, they are being manufactured locally at the Maruti Suzuki Gurugram plant. This step would cut expenses by a huge percentage.

Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring Electric Vehicle in 2020. The testing in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help us get valuable insights from real life driving conditions. With these tests, we are confident that our Electric Vehicle will be well accepted by our valued customers.”