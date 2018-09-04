Buying a New Honda Car Could Get You an All Expense Paid Trip to London and Paris

The festive season is a great time period for all manufacturers in the country. All the stars and planets happen to align in such a way that we Indians must get a car during this time. It is a time for celebration for both the buyers and sellers. In an attempt to attract more and more customers Honda cars India has launched “The Great Honda Fest.”

Starting from the 1st of September and going on till the 7th of November of 2018, the annual celebration enables customers to win many offers and a chance to win a fully paid trip to London and Paris. To participate in ‘The Great Honda Fest’, the customers would need to register at the HCIL website www.hondacarindia.com within the specified period post the purchase of their Honda car. With lucky draws every month, the festival will surely make customers happy with all the exciting offers apart from the all expense paid trip.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “To add to the festive galore this season, we are happy to delight our valued customers with exciting offers. We would like to invite all customers to be a part of the ‘Great Honda Fest’ celebration and this is the best time to buy a Honda car.”, on speaking about the offer. The selection of winners will be through random computer selection, from the valid entries received for the contest under the supervision of appointed auditors.