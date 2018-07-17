Audi Q5 45 TFSI 2.0 Turbo Petrol India Video Review – Punchier, Sportier, Revvier!

We recently had the petrol powered Audi Q5 in our garage for the weekend and the time couldn’t have been better. With monsoons in full swing, the Audi Q5 gave us a chance to get away from the busy city life. So, in this video from Motoroids, we test the new 2018 Audi Q4 2.0 Petrol 45 TFSI’s performance, 0-100 km/h time, top speed, fuel efficiency, and features along with a quick comparison with its key rivals such as the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and the Volvo XC60:

The new, petrol powered Audi Q5 45 TFSI was recently launched in India with prices starting at INR 55,27,000. The petrol powered SUV is tuned to produce power output of 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of peak torque and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 237 kmph.

The safety net on the new Audi Q5 45 TFSI includes 8 Airbags, ABS(Anti-lock Braking System), EBD(Electronic Brake distribution), ESC(Electronic Stabilisation Control) System, quattro all-wheel drive, Electronic immobilizer, Audi Parking system plus with Rear View Camera, Auto Hold Function and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Apart from the petrol powered variant, the 2018 Audi Q5 is also available with a 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine, which is mated to a 7-speed S tronic transmission and produces 190 hp of power at 3800-4200 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1750 – 3000 rpm. Check out the Audi Q5 35 TDI video review below:

Check out more images of the new Audi Q5 45 TFSI below: