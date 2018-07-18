BMW G 310R and G310 GS India Launch: Live Video, Updates, Price, Specs, Features and All You Need to Know

BMW Motorrad India is launching its much awaited motorcycle duo of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS bikes today. As we prepare to bring live updates to you from the launch event, along with a live video stream of the entire launch you can sit back and have a look at the specs, features and other details of the two motorcycles in the meantime. The bookings for the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS have already commenced in India, for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. While the official prices of the two bikes will be revealed in some time, the expected price is Rs 2.75 lakh for the G310R and Rs 3.4 Lakh for the G310GS – although this has not been confirmed. You can watch the live stream video of the launch event below

Update 4- Prices announced

G310R 2.99 lakh

G310 GS 3.49 Lakh

Update 3 – Key takeaways from the press release

The all-new BMW G 310 R has been launched in the following metallic Colours – Style HP, Cosmic Black and Racing Red.

The all-new BMW G 310 GS has been launched in the following metallic colours — Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red.

Output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm – as expected

The motorcycles accelerate from 0 — 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

Both motorcycles feature a high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking system (ABS) for efficient deceleration and short braking distances.

The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large liquid crystal display that offers excellent clarity and a wide range of information.

Update 2 – check out the official press release with most of the relevant details except price

The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS launched in India.

BMW G 310 R: Challenge the city with a dynamic all-rounder roadster, ready to take on the streets with a sporty spirit.

BMW G 310 GS: Plan everyday adventures with the true GS promise uniting urban commute with suburban fun.

First in its segment: Standard warranty for three years and unlimited kilometres.

Delhi NCR. BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS in India today. The two most-awaited motorcycles of the year are now available for test drives and are on sale throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

Newly conceived from scratch, the all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for and mark its foray into the sub-500 cc segment in India.

Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “BMW Motorrad has a legacy of creating motorcycles with a unique appeal, some of which have created aproud history in the world of two-wheelers. Whether it is the performance, quality or handling, BMW Motorrad captures the pulse of true motorcyclists. Bringing the brand’s formidable experience and premium aspirations to the sub-500 cc segment, the all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS have opened up another important chapter in BVW Motorrad’s history and will lay a strong foundation for future growth.” The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and will be produced in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company

Mr. Vikramn Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts within a short span of time. The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS will captivate the fast growing sub-500 cc segment and bring new customer groups to the world of BMW Motorrad. The all-new BMW G 310 R is the perfect urban roadster for those who want to make pure motorcycling a part of everyday lives, whether it’s on an empty road or on the way to work. For those looking for an extra streak of adventure and fun, the all-new BMW G 310 GS is the answer. Both the offerings are set to redefine their segment as they are ideal for young people, novices, returning riders and many other motorcyclists.”

The all-new BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort. It masters a range of disciplines; it’s just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads. The powerfully expressive design of the all-new BMW G 310 R instantly reveals its agile, dynamic character while making an unmistakable visual kinship with athletic family members such as the BMW S 1000 R. The striking headlamp, muscular fuel tank, attractive trim elements and characteristic roadster proportions of the front and rear give it a mature presence on the road. Compact proportions and a short wheelbase promise fast changes of direction, while the high rear conveys a lightness suggestive of the bike’s sporty genes. High-end details such as the standard upside-down fork, quality materials, supplementary fittings and excellent workmanship all reflect the finest within the segment, clearly underscoring the premium aspiration of the all-new BMW G 310 R.

The all-new BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding. With its high front fender, striking fl line protective windscreen, and short but high rear, it features classic elements from the larger GS sibling models. The characteristic beak runs as a band of colour emerging from the headlamp mask across the fuel tank to the side trim. The high-quality luggage bridge comes as standard in the BMW G 310 GS, combining a striking shape with functional effectiveness.

The all-new BMW G 310 R has been launched in the following metallic Colours – Style HP, Cosmic Black and Racing Red. The all-new BIVW G 310 GS has been launched in the following metallic colours — Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red.

The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS are powered by a completely newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. A remarkable feature of the engine is its backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 — 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

The newly engineered 6-speed gearbox transfers the torque with an optimised transmission ratio. With a spontaneous throttle response, lively pulling power, full-blooded engine characteristics and a high maximum engine speed, both motorcycles deliver dynamic riding performance. In terms of suspension, the all-new BIVW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS have a torsionally stiff, highly robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a spring strut that is mounted on it directly, The suspension geometry is designed for easy handling, stability and a neutral cornering response, which makes for an active riding character and maximum riding fun. Both motorcycles feature a high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking system (ABS) for efficient deceleration and short braking distances. The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large liquid crystal display that offers excellent clarity and a wide range of information.

The all-new BMW G 310 P and the all-new BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Navnit Motors) and Kochi (EVM Autokraft). BMW Motorrad’s upcoming dealerships in Chandigarh and Kolkata will also start accepting bookings of the motorcycles.

For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS come with standard warranty for three years I unlimited kilometres.

The two motorcycles have been on sale internationally and have been appreciated by the reviewers and users alike. The G310GS specifically offers a very interesting proposition for an relatively affordable adventure machine, and should create a distinction for the brand for it to garner some sales. The BMW G310R will take the KTM Duke 390 head on, along with the bigger capacity, but less powerful RE Himalayan.

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are powered by the same 313 cc, single-cylinder unit with a peak power output of 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque rated at 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS will be standard on both the motorcycles.

The BMW G 310 R is a naked roadster and takes some of its design cues from the bigger BMW S 1000 R. The motorcycle with a small headlight, bikini fairing and shrouds under the tank looks rather nice with in BMW colours with hues of blue white and red. The bike shares its wheels with the RR310 which has the same reverse inclined engine, and same power output. The BMW G310R gets a black, cylindrical exhaust with chrome heat guard and a rising tail with a step seat. The BMW G 310 R and G 310GS for India will be made at the TVS Motor plant at Hosur. The G 310 R and the G 310 GS have a waiting period of two to three months with the deliveries expected to begin from November onward.

The G310 GS is unmistakeably a GS with its rugged build and ambidextrous character suitable for both city and off-road use. It gets a protective windscreen friendly GS ergonomics for comfortable riding on or off the road.

