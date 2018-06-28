Petrol Powered Audi Q5 45 TFSI Launched In India

Audi India has launched the petrol variant of its Q model – the Audi Q5 45 TFSI. The petrol engine is capable of producing a power output of 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237 kmph.. Prices starting at INR 55,27,000, the all new Audi Q5 45 TFSI is now available at all Audi dealerships across India.

Apart from the petrol powered variant, the 2018 Audi Q5 is also available with a 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine, which is mated to a 7-speed S tronic transmission and produces 190 hp of power at 3800-4200 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1750 – 3000 rpm. Check out the Audi Q5 35 TDI video review below:

The safety net on the new Audi Q5 45 TFSI includes 8 Airbags, ABS(Anti-lock Braking System), EBD(Electronic Brake distribution), ESC(Electronic Stabilisation Control) System, quattro all-wheel drive, Electronic immobilizer, Audi Parking system plus with Rear View Camera, Auto Hold Function and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

At a Glance: Audi Q5 45 TFSI quattro

Exterior design and body

Length 4,663 mm (15.3 ft), width 1,893 mm (6.2 ft), height 1,659 mm(5.4 ft)

Singleframe grille, large air intakes

LED headlights with dynamic turn lights at rear

Lightweight design with high-end steel and aluminium, lightest body in its class

Coefficient drag (cd) figure only 0.30, making it the new benchmark in the segment

Panoramic Sunroof

45.72 cms (18”) Alloy Wheels

Exterior mirror with electric folding, heated, kerb function and auto dimming on both sides

Interior and luggage compartment

Elegant, horizontally oriented design, large trim strips, new colours and materials

Generous space, standard rear seat back with three-way split, horizontal and seat back angle adjustment for rear bench

Leather/Leatherette upholstery

Electrically adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory function

4 way lumbar support

3-Zone Deluxe Automatic air conditioning

Luggage compartment has 550/610 to 1,550 litres volume

Electrically opening & closing luggage compartment lid

Frameless Interior mirror with auto dimming function

Infotainment

Modular infotainment platform, second generation

MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch and 21.08 cms MMI monitor

Audi Sound system

10 GB Jukebox

Audi Smartphone Interface – Apple Carplay and Android Auto

8 favourite buttons on the touch pad for Music, Contacts, Navigation POI, radio station etc.

Audi Virtual Cockpit with high-resolution 31.24 cms display

Audi phone box with Qi-Wireless charging

Driver assistance systems

Hill descent assist

Rear View Camera, front and rear parking sensors

Cruise Control

Electromechanical Parking Brake

Engine

45 TFSI (2.0 TFSI) engine

Power output of 185 kW (252 hp) and torque 370 Nm

Top speed of 237 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.3 Seconds

Fuel Efficiency 12.44 km/l (ARAI)

Drivetrain

7-speed S tronic transmission, with freewheel function and shift-by-wire control

quattro drivetrain with new, efficient ultra-technology for all four-cylinder engines

Advanced wheel-selective torque control

Suspension

New lightweight five-link suspensions, front and rear, delivering significant progress in sportiness and comfort, lower centre of gravity

Newly developed electromechanical power steering

Audi Drive Select dynamic handling system with new off-road mode

Adaptive suspension with damper control

Safety