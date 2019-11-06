Audi India Announces New After-Sales Service Initiatives

Audi India has introduced ‘Lifetime Value Services’, under which, the brand is offering a segment-first top-up facility for an active extended warranty till the 7th year, roadside assistance for up to 11 years and flexible service plans for up to 8 years. The carmaker is also offering an Anytime One Year Extended Warranty for all customers till the 7th year. This new initiative is a part of Audi India’s renewed after-sales service strategy. Packed with a host of benefits, it aims at providing an enhanced after-sales experience to all Audi customers.

With this initiative, Audi Topservice CarLife products have also been introduced which offer a variety of time and mileage options and a range of various products for customers, depending on their driving habits. Below is what an Audi customer gets as a part of Lifetime Value Services:

All active Extended Warranty customers can top-up till 7th year

Top-up Extended Warranty can be brought +/- 15 days from the date from when the standard extended warranty expires, provided the odometer reading is less than or equal to 100K kms

One and two years Extended Warranty for active Extended Warranty customers

The Anytime Extended Warranty includes:

One year Extended Warranty for any non-active warranty customers

Customers who do not have an active warranty (standard or extended) can buy the one-year anytime Extended Warranty from the 3rd year onwards until the 6th year, provided the odometer reading is less than or equal to 100K kms, the evaluation process has been completed and the car has been maintained as per the Audi India guidelines

Extension of up to the 7th year is possible under this program

The Audi Service Plan has been revamped to provide a more bespoke solution for customers based on their requirements and service status. Customers can avail a host of service plans before the 30-day period based on their year of ownership. In addition, customers now have the flexibility to purchase the Comprehensive Service Plan until the 20th month of car purchase. The Comprehensive Service Plan covers all component failures excluding tires and batteries.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our customers form the core of our brand. At Audi, we have always believed in adding value to our customers’ journey and it is imperative they receive the very best of services. With ‘Lifetime Value Services’ we are providing a package of best-in-class service benefits for Audi customers – with offers like Top-Up Extended Warranty and Flexible Service Plans for a seamless after-sales experience.”