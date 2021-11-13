Audi India Announces Complimentary Roadside Assistance For Customers Affected By Chennai Floods

Audi India has announced that it will be offering complimentary roadside assistance for customers who are affected by the Chennai floods. The complimentary RSA will be available till 30th November and it is available 24×7 across the city. This comes as a welcome m0ve since the torrential rains in Chennai have caused quite the havoc since the past few days and stranded customers can get themselves and their vehicles to safety.

Official statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, ” As Chennai grapples with its unprecedented situation, we are making all possible efforts to help our customers in the city. I am positive that our Road Side Assitance service will come to the aid of our customers and bring them to safety.”

Audi India: Upcoming launches

Audi is all set to launch the facelifted Q5 on 23rd November. The Q5 family gets a significant raft of visual alterations. Consequently, it gets many styling cues first seen on the Q8 flagship. Upfront, the large grille has a thinner frame that no longer butts up against the headlights. Some trims will see vertical slats finished in chrome, and the skid plate also being finished in silver instead of black. The S line sporty trim has a black honeycomb pattern grille. The car also gets larger air intakes now and the fog lamp housing is also larger, and more prominent. It gives the bumper a wider, flared look, despite the grille dominating its face.

Around the rear, the differences are a little more subtle. As far as features are concerned, the new Audi Q5 has a plethora of them. The new Q5 will come with the company’s latest infotainment package called MIB 3 (shared with most other new Audi products), displayed on a new 10.1-inch touchscreen. MIB 3 boasts 10 times as much processing power as its predecessor, and it now offers cloud-based vehicle customization – if you get into another Audi with MIB 3, you can download your vehicle preferences by logging into the infotainment system. Audi has done away with its rotary controller for the Multimedia Interface, instead of relying on the larger touchscreen for inputs. As always, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit continues in its newest iteration. There are three design trims to choose from here as well and a suite of navigation and connected-car features.

The India-spec Audi Q5 facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor seen in the Audi A6. In its 45 TFSI iteration, this motor generates 245PS of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The Q5 will also get a mild-hybrid setup to improve fuel economy. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, while Quattro all-wheel drive will be standard.