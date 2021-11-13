Here’s What You Can Expect From Skoda India’s Future Portfolio

The sub-4 meter SUV segment in India is booming right now. Every major carmaker has at least one car in that particular segment to offer. Cars like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite are a few examples of Sub-4 meter SUVs in India. After the successful developments of the made-in-India Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda India has revealed its plans for the country. The Czech carmaker plans to launch a new sub-4 meter SUV and electric vehicles including the all-electric Enyaq iV. Skoda is yet to reveal the launch details but we reckon it will be around 2023.

Skoda’s future plans

Skoda’s plans of launching a sub-4 meter SUV must be fueled after the Czech carmaker was handed over responsibility for the development of mass-market MQB A0 products by the VW Group. The carmaker has already localized the A0 platform for India and has launched two models: the Kushaq and the Taigun. This modular architecture can be modified based on the segment and body style of the vehicle. Now, the plans for this vehicle are still in the drawing board stages. But to bring out volumes in a tough market like India, the Czech carmaker believes it needs to bring a mass-market product, and sub-4 meter SUVs are one of the hottest selling vehicles in the country and the most densely populated segment.

So it makes sense for Skoda to launch a volume product if it aims to move up the chart. On the other side, Electric vehicles are still in the early adoption stages in the country. And to test the waters, Skoda will be importing the all-electric Enyaq iV, which could hit showrooms as soon as 2022. The all-electric SUV is offered in multiple variants and battery combinations. With the launch of the all-new Octavia and Kushaq, Skoda has gained good momentum in the Indian market. Not to forget, the much-awaited Slavia is set to be revealed too on November 18. The Slavia will launch sometime next year and it will replace the Rapid. The facelifted Kodiaq is on its way too and it will launch sometime in December or January 2022.