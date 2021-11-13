Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki S Cross Leaked!

It is no secret that Suzuki will be revealing the next-gen S Cross by the end of this month. Suzuki also released a new teaser recently which showed off its tri-beam LED headlight. Now, we get to take our first look at the next-gen S Cross thanks to a leaked spy pic. Let’s take a look at the design and everything else that we know about the next-gen S Cross.

Next-gen S Cross: what to expect?

As compared to its predecessor, the new-gen S-Cross will be a major upgrade in terms of its design and styling. The new leaked image confirms that it is based on an entirely new design language. A superior design can be a key factor in customer purchase decisions, which is why the company has to get the lines, grooves, and styling bits in perfect order. Some key features include sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a prominent front grille with honeycomb detail, and turn indicators placed above the fog lamps. Along with global efforts to reduce emissions, Suzuki will equip the new S-Cross with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For top-spec variants, a high-voltage plug-in hybrid powertrain could also be offered. Internationally, the new S-Cross will be utilizing a 1.4-liter Boosterjet engine that generates 127 bhp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque.

It will be offered with Suzuki’s 4X4 AllGrip drivetrain system. In India, the current model is powered by a 1.5-liter K15 petrol motor (with smart hybrid) that makes 104 bhp and 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The new-gen model could get a 6-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology ensures a better overall driving experience. It packs in features such as regenerative braking, integrated starter generator, engine idle stop-start, and torque assist function. As part of the global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, the new S-Cross could borrow key components from Toyota’s TNGA platform. The next-gen S-Cross is expected to be around 4.2m to 4.5m in length. This is the preferred size in this segment in markets like Europe and Asia. Suzuki will ensure that the new S-Cross is technologically advanced to improve its chances against rivals. Some segment-first and best-in-class features could be offered. While a comprehensive range of connectivity features is likely, the new S-Cross could also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It could include features such as cross-traffic alert, park assist, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.