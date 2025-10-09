Pulsar Underground: Empowering India’s Daring Creators

Introduction
Bajaj Auto has gone beyond bikes to launch Pulsar Underground, an AI-powered platform celebrating India’s daring youth. From music and art to stunts and AI projects, it gives creators a stage to showcase talent, blend performance with creativity, and embrace the spirit of being “definitely daring.”
A Platform for Every Talent
Pulsar Underground welcomes creators from all fields.
- Music & Dance: Create original tracks, beats, or performances.
- Art & Graffiti: Express yourself through digital or physical artwork
- Biking and Stunts: Bold riding techniques and daring maneuvers.
- AI Creations: Innovative content using artificial intelligence.
The AI tools help creators focus on imagination and expression rather than technical limitations.
Exciting Rewards and Opportunities
Participants can earn valuable prizes that combine recognition and growth.
- Virtual internship with the Pulsar content team.
- Pulsar NS200 or NS400Z motorcycles for top creators.
- Exclusive Pulsar merchandise and Amazon vouchers.
- Featured on Pulsar’s social media alongside leading influencers.
These rewards motivate creators to explore their talent and gain a wider audience.
Easy Participation
Getting involved is simple and straightforward:
- Visit www.bajajauto.com/pulsarunderground.
- Select a challenge that aligns with your skill.
- Create and share your content on Instagram.
- Use #PulsarUnderground and tag @mypulsarofficial.
This ensures the process is fun, creative, and hassle-free.
A Movement Beyond Creation
Pulsar Underground is more than just a platform; it’s a cultural initiative.
- Encourages youth to be bold and stand out.
- Blends creativity with daring spirit, echoing Pulsar’s philosophy of “Definitely Daring.”
- Provides a stage to spotlight next-generation talent and inspire peers.
Sumeet Narang, President of Marketing, Bajaj Auto, states,
“This initiative turns individuality into influence, highlighting India’s daring talent across stunts, music, dance, and art.”
Conclusion
Pulsar Underground is a revolutionary platform for India’s youth, combining creativity, tools, recognition, and opportunities. It inspires creators to express themselves boldly and redefine what it means to be daring, both online and beyond the road.