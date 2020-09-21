Ather 450X Collector’s Edition To Be Unveiled On 25th September

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy is one of the most popular electric vehicle manufacturers in our country. Recently, the EV maker announced that it will also expand in Kozhikode by early 2021, this will ensure the availability of Ather’s 450X electric scooter in a total of 11 cities. Ather has already started preparing for deliveries of its 450X electric scooter, which the company has promised to deliver by November 2020.

The collector’s edition

The company has also announced that it will roll out a special Collector’s Edition of its flagship 450X scooter on September 26. This special Collector’s Edition model will only be handed over to the customers who were the first to show their faith in the company and pre-order the 450X. This edition is the company’s gesture to show their gratitude towards the first customers of the scooter.

As per the teaser, we expect that the special edition e-scooter will feature a new matte grey paint scheme with red and white graphics and some highlights. However, Ather is yet to reveal the details of the new model. Speaking about the regular Ather 450X, the e-scooter made its debut in January, this year and is available in two different variants – Standard and Plus.

“The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain,” said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy.”

On the performance front, Ather Energy claims that 450X would be one of the quickest, when compared with any e-scooter or any 125cc petrol-powered scooter. The 450X comes with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which produces 6kW, which translates to 8 bhp of power and an impressive 26 Nm of peak torque. These figures are not only impressive on sheet, but this battery-powered motor helps 450X ace a 0-40 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. The company claims the range to be 85 km and the scooter also comes with fast charging, where users get a battery power, enough for 10km, in just 10 mins.

In terms of features, its connected instrument cluster will also come along with OTA (Over The Air) updates. It also gets a tyre pressure monitor and Bluetooth connectivity among many other features. The 450X is built upon a lightweight aluminium cradle frame, which comes with a telescopic front suspension at the front and mono-shock at the rear. The 450X also gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. The entire scooter is lit with Full-LED lighting setup at the headlights and tail lamps. The instrument cluster is a 7-inch touchscreen unit compatible with Android open-source software and recently received “Dark Mode” through OTA updates. The company sells the Ather 450X at a price upwards of Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore), but it can also be owned by various subscription modes.