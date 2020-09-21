Watch MG Gloster Showing Off Its Off-road Capabilities in This New Video

MG Motor India will soon unveil a full-size SUV in the form of the Gloster. The flagship MG has already begun reaching dealerships and is said to be priced upwards of the INR 40 lakh mark. Instead of rivalling the likes of the Fortuner and the Endeavour, it will position itself as a notch above these two for offering more kit and luxe. MG recently released a video which showcases Gloster’s capabilities off the road. And we have to admit, we are pretty impressed.

Gloster’s good off-road dynamics will help it take the fight against the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, both of which, are capable off the road too.

What makes the Gloster capable off the road?

So what makes the Gloster so impressive when the paved roads end? It comes with on-demand four-wheel-drive which is a must when the going gets tough. It also gets four driving modes: Rock, Sand, Mud and Snow. In the video, it is pretty evident that the upcoming SUV feels at home on varying terrains. Be it rocky lands or loose sandy surface, the Gloster is showcased dealing with all the obstacles with panache. What accentuates its off-roading capabilities is the inclusion of a separate rear differential lock button with Borg Warner Transfer Case and a Five Link Integral Rear Suspension.

One of the defining traits of a good off-roader is its water wading capabilities. And the Gloster shines in this department too. So if you want a comfortable SUV which can go the distance and keep you cocooned in its luxurious cabin, the Gloster might turn out to be an amazing proposition. The three-row SUV carries conventional proportions which are graced with modern bits like LED illuminators which flank a massive three-slat grille upfront. In pictures, it looks purposeful and has the presence to draw those who like their vehicles to be as big as they can.

Expected specs

The seven-seater MG Gloster will carry loads of tech and kit and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with a ZF-sourced automatic gearbox. In terms of power, the motor could make upwards of 200hp and 460 Nm, where different drive modes will alter the delivery. It will offer a lot of premium tech as a part of its Advanced Driver Assistance systems though, including adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking, emergency autonomous braking, collision warning, etc. The teaser video also hints towards the inclusion of adaptive LED headlights and confirms that the Gloster will be a connected vehicle, offering a lot of car functions to be operated via the user’s phone.

Inside, the highlight on the minimalist dashboard is a large infotainment screen which should offer plenty of functions. The cabin is expected to be appointed in leather and premium metal and a tall partition between the front passengers includes controls and dials for various functions of the SUV, cup holders and a large-sized armrest. Airconditioning could be 3-zone and the middle row features captain seats with plenty of space all around. The Gloster is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and we’ll be back with more details upon launch.