At INR 1.11 Cr Jaguar Launches the XJ 50, Marks 50 Years of the XJ Sedan

Jaguar’s most luxurious sedan offered in the Indian market, the Jaguar XJ L sedan offers a real luxurious experience on 4 wheels. The sedan follows an old legacy and the first XJ model made their appearance 50 years ago. Marking this occasion and celebrating 50 years of this sedan, Jaguar has launched a special edition model of the XJ called the XJ 50. This luxury sedan has been the top choice for people like celebrities, business leaders and royalty. The price of the XJ 50 is INR 1.11 Crore (ex-showroom). The car gets certain distinguishes it from the regular XJ L sedan both for the exterior and the interior.

On the outside, this car gets an Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, chrome radiator grille with chrome surround and unique badging to the rear and side vents. The sedan also gets exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels unique to this vehicle. Three colour are on offer as options – Fuji White, Santorini Black, Loire Blue and Rosello Red. Things on the inside have also changed for this limited edition. It gets soft-grain diamond-quilted seats with an embossed leaper on the headrests and an XJ50 logo on the centre armrest. Unique intaglio branding and XJ50-badged illuminated treadplates also differentiate the anniversary edition, alongside anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals.

Powering this car is a 3-litre V6 diesel engine which generates 302 hp and 689 Nm of torque. This engine is capable of accelerating this from 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. Built with the most premium materials and with the utmost attention to detail. The car is up against the likes of the Audi A8 L, BMW 7-series, Mercedes S-Class and Lexus LS 500h. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar’s focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons.” Comment what you think about the XJ 50 in the comments below.