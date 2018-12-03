Trending:
VIDEO: New 2018 Audi A5 2.0 TDI in-depth Review, Canny, Charismatic, Charming
Home News Royal Enfield Bullet Range Gets Rear Disc Brake

Royal Enfield Bullet Range Gets Rear Disc Brake

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

The bike maker’s longest selling motorcycle range, the Royal Enfield Bullet now comes with a factory fitted rear disc brake as standard. An iconic name which is often used for RE’s other range of motorcycles too, until now, the Bullet was only sold with a front disc and rear drum brake as standard.

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics 3

All the three motorcycles – The Bullet 350 Standard, the Bullet 350 ES and the Bullet 500, benefit from this new addition which aids safety and rider confidence. Prices (Ex-delhi) for the Bullet range now begin at INR 1.28 lakh for the Standard 350, INR1.32 lakh for the 350 ES and INR 1.73 lakh for the Bullet 500. There are not other mechanical or visual changes. Powering the 350 cc bikes is a 346cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20hp at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The Bullet 500 on the other hand, is powered by a 499cc engine, which cranks out 28hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 in Forest Green colour Front

With new regulations kicking in next year, which require all 125cc+ motorcycles to be fitted with ABS, the Bullet range will also have to carry another update in the form of at least a single-channel kit. Most manufacturers are busy updating their portfolio to meet the upcoming mandate and expect a marginal price hike once that happens. Major updates and product launches are also being postponed beyond April 2020, as that is when the new BS VI norms will kick in and manufacturers will want their new portfolio to be readily compliant, rather than trying to clear old inventory at the last minute.

 

We recently had an opportunity to review the ABS equipped Royal Enfield Himalayan, where the equipment is non-switchable. The video above should help you to find out if it has enhanced braking on the most affordable ADV bike on sale in India.

bullet-500-marsh-grey-leftside
bullet-500-marsh-grey
bullet-500_slant-front_green_600x463_motorcycles
bullet-500_slant-front_black_600x463_motorcycles
bullet-500_right-side_green_600x463_motorcycles
bullet500_right-side_black_600x463_motorcycles
bullet500_left-side_green_600x463_motorcycles
2017 Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS (3)
bullet-500-marsh-grey
2016 Royal Enfiled Bullet 500 Marsh Grey
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 in Forest Green colour-Front
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 in Forest Green colour-Back
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics 2
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics 3
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics 3
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 pics 2
2013 Royal Enfield Bullet 500-3
2013 Royal Enfield Bullet 500-2
2013 Royal Enfield Bullet 500
New Royal Enfield Bullet 500

News
,
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES
,
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
,
Royal Enfield Bullet Electra Twinspark
,
 