Skoda Auto India’s Dealerships Rebranded To Feature New Corporate Identity and Design

Leading the charge for the Volkswagen Group in India, Skoda Auto has successfully rebranded its entire network of 63 sales and 61 service touchpoints across 53 cities in India as per the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD). With the highest priority given to functionality, clear orientation, and transparency, the Czech brand has invested over INR 1,200 million, along with its dealer partners, in the largest rebranding campaign in its history in India.

In line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes, aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The new dealership design architectural concept reflects Skoda’s philosophy expressed in the slogan: “Simply Clever with a human touch”. The new architecture of the dealership facility is characterized by clear and simple shapes, a harmonious colour concept, modular design features, and a modern lighting concept. The new exteriors of the Skoda dealerships will be the brand’s powerful statement during both day and night – clear, transparent, modern, and open.

In addition to sustaining Skoda’s proven strengths, the company is placing an increasing emphasis on enhancing the emotional appeal of the brand. This is conveyed by the sophisticated and logical arrangement of all the key elements, business areas, customer zones, and the use of cutting-edge technology. High-quality materials, new design features, effective lighting solutions, architectural graphic elements, and warm wooden tones create an inviting atmosphere. Fresh hues, clarity, openness, and transparency – are the highlights of the new interiors of Skoda showrooms.

Commenting on this rebranding exercise, Mr. Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd. said, “Skoda has successfully rebranded its entire network of dealership facilities with a Fresh, Modern, and ‘Simply Clever’ layout that elevates the presentation of the brand and is an important cornerstone of the Skoda-led ‘INDIA 2.0’ project. Through our redesigned dealership network we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India while working closely with our channel partners to guarantee sustainability. The transformation of our sales and service facilities envisioned to provide enhanced customer experience is rated positively by our customers, dealer partners, and sales and service personnel.”