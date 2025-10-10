Hyundai launches the ‘Always Around’ campaign offering free check-ups, discounts, and test drives across India to celebrate the festive season.

Overview
- Nationwide one-day event on October 12, 2025, across major Indian cities and housing societies.
- Offers free car check-ups, discounts, and test drives at convenient local venues.
- Designed to connect existing and new Hyundai customers under one seamless experience.
- Exclusive festive offers including accessories, car wash, and service discounts up to 50% off.
Introduction
Festive season in India is all about new beginnings — and Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is making sure your car feels just as new. With its latest customer outreach initiative, ‘Hyundai Always Around’, the brand brings its celebrated service, sales, and exchange solutions right to the customer’s doorstep. Scheduled for October 12, 2025 (Sunday), this day-long campaign will take place at popular locations and housing societies across India.
Whether you’re a proud Hyundai owner or planning to buy one soon, this initiative ensures that the brand stays true to its promise — being “a lifetime partner in mobility.”
A Festival of Care and Convenience
The “Hyundai Always Around” campaign is designed to deliver a complete ownership experience in a single day. From a quick service check to an exciting test drive, the setup promises a hassle-free, fun-filled day for everyone.
- Free 25-Point Vehicle Check-Up: Hyundai technicians will inspect key components, ensuring your vehicle is road-ready for the festive trips ahead.
- Expert Consultation: Service professionals will guide customers on future maintenance and personalised care needs.
- Vehicle Exchange & Evaluation: Existing owners can get their cars evaluated on the spot and explore easy upgrade options.
Festive Offers That Add Value
Hyundai is complementing this campaign with an attractive bouquet of discounts and rewards. Every visitor stands a chance to win through scratch cards and service offers that lighten the festive load.
Some exclusive offers include:
- Accessories worth up to ₹10,000 via scratch cards
- 50% off on wheel alignment and balancing
- 30% off on interior cleaning and exterior enrichment
- 20% off on Hyundai accessories
- 20% off on labour charges for Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS)
- Free car wash for all participants
These thoughtful touches not only enhance customer satisfaction but also highlight Hyundai’s focus on value, trust, and convenience.
Building Bonds Beyond the Showroom
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, said,
“Festivals are about being together. At HMIL, our ‘Always Around Campaign’ is our way of being there for our customers, protecting every mile, so they can focus on what matters most, celebrating with loved ones. The ‘Always Around Campaign’ underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless ownership experience by ensuring convenient access to quality service and care. Through attractive service offers and special discounts, we aim to provide enhanced value and reaffirm our promise of being a lifetime partner in mobility. ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign provides our customers and prospects with an opportunity to experience Hyundai’s unmatched Sales, Service and Pre-Owned Car Sales offerings.”
Conclusion
The ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign isn’t just a service drive — it’s a celebration of Hyundai’s bond with its customers. By combining service, sales, and engagement, Hyundai shows that this festive season is about more than cars — it’s about bringing happiness straight to the customer’s doorstep.