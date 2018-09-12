Piaggio India rolls out limited time festive season 5X Fun Offer for Vespa and Aprilla

Piaggio India is feeling quite festive and has decided to put out an attractive festive season offer on from September to October. Piaggio for the very first time will introduce what they like to call the “5X Fun Offer” on its Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers. This offer provides buyers with a choice of three options that best suits their requirement. Customers/buyers can earn benefits worth Rs. 10,000+ on both the Piaggio brands. The 5X fun offer includes five years warranty and insurance for 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models. When it comes to the festive season CEO and MD of Piaggio India, Mr. Diego Graffi said, “Piaggio welcomes the festive season with its prime and inclusive offer on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Consumers value both the brands for their stylish looks, sturdy designs and Italian elegance. Our unique festive offer has been launched as a step in that direction and it celebrates the spirit of choice for customers”.



Under the 5X fun offer, buyers can have five years free warranty which includes two years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty. On top of that, they can avail free service for the first year, and two years of On-Road Assist along with PayTM benefits worth Rs. 5000/-, payment methods like zero cost EMI or a low down-payment of Rs. 3,999/-

Mr. Ashish Yakhmi, Head – Two -Wheeler business also added, “Consumers can own our legacy and celebrate the spirit of life and freedom. Our ‘5X Fun Offer’ is not only a lucrative package that adds value to the cost of ownership but also provides financial benefits to the customers. Piaggio will be absorbing the insurance cost for five years and will also additionally provide five years warranty at no extra charge, making it a one-of-a-kind offer.”

The above-given offers are applicable to the Vespa scooter range featuring the SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150, Elegante and the newly launched Notte. It also includes the Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race in the festive season promotion.