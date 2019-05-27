Aprilia Storm 125 To Be Launched On The 30th Of May, Prices Start From INR 65,000 (ex-showroom)

Italian 2-wheeler manufacturer, Aprilia is preparing to launch an all-new scooter, named Storm. The SR 125 was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo and then launched soon after. But, as the SR 125 is still a costly alternative, Aprilia has now decided to launch a cheaper and more affordable option, the Storm 125, which will partially be based on the SR 125. The Aprilia Storm 125 will rival the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street. The Aprilia Storm will be launched at an introductory price of INR 65,000 (ex-showroom, India), on the 30th of May, 2019.

Visually, the scooter features a new matte-yellow paint scheme with funky black graphics all around. The Storm is also expected to be launched in a matte red colour. But the most eye-catching features are the tyres. These tyres are smaller 12-inch alloys that are fitted with wide high profile all-terrain tyres, which give the scooter an overall rugged look. Aprilia had previously confirmed that the Storm will only be available in 2 vibrant shades and would be offered with a dedicated line of accessories for those who want their rides to stand out. The front and rear fenders get black inserts, while the integrated twin headlamps get a sharper look. However, the Storm will not get a disc brake variant and will only be offered with front and rear drum brakes.

Mechanically, Aprilia has chosen to use the same engine as the standard SR125. Which means the Storm will get the same 125cc, single cylinder motor which is tuned to deliver 9.5 HP of peak power. The bookings for the scooter have already begun, and the Storm can be booked for a down payment of just Rs 4,999. Aprilia will also be providing a free 5-year warranty and free roadside assistance along with a 1-year free labour service on the purchase of Storm 125. The deliveries of the Storm 125 scooters are expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.