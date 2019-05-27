2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched With A Slipper Clutch

TVS Motor Company’s flagship, the 2019 Apache RR 310 is now available with a Slipper clutch. The bike has already found its first owner in cricketer Mahendra Sing Dhoni. In addition to the aforementioned equipment, the TVS Apache RR 310 also features upgrades that improve driveability, ride feel and reliability. The upgraded variant is available in two colours – Racing Red and Phantom Black. It is now available at select dealerships across the country, priced at Rs. 2,27,000(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Called as the Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch, this upgrade s a result of learnings from the track, where the Apache RR 310 has been doing rounds of all three circuits in India as a part of the RR 310 Cup. The slipper clutch enhances the rider’s experience as it provides swift gear shifting with low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners. The new variant also gets minor styling upgrade,s including a new colour – Phantom Black.

The slipper function of the motorcycle allows rapid downshifts preventing wheel hop and chain whip. The system is also engineered with an Assist Function wherein the clutch plates lock tightly increasing the clutch engagement force thus resulting in the reduced clutch effort. Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also enjoy this new technology as it will be available as a TVS Racing accessory, which can be retrofitted to their motorcycles. This facility is available at the select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships across the country for a nominal price.

In addition to the above fitment, the TVS Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by a reverse Inclined DOHC, Liquid Cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology, mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, Race Inspired Vertical Speedo-cum-Tachometer, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps and Michelin Street Sport tyres. There appears to be no bump in power figures, although we’ll confirm all the details in an exhaustive review after riding the motorcycle tomorrow.

Commenting on the launch, K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company says, “We are excited to introduce the Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch on the TVS Apache RR 310 and I am confident that our existing and new customers will appreciate this performance upgrade. The super-premium motorcycle, which is seen as an ultimate track weapon, originates from our racing pedigree and boasts of industry-first features. Equipping it with this technology is a natural progression for the bike. We also want to expand this experience to our existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers, who will appreciate the enhanced racing dynamics. The new styling upgrades accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle and create customer delight.”

Excited with the new motorcycle, Mahendra Singh Dhoni says, “I have been associated with TVS Motor Company for over 12 years and my relationship with the company has only strengthened with each passing year. Being an avid bike enthusiast, I am excited to get the new TVS Apache RR 310 Slipper Clutch variant as it combines a stunning design with exhilarating performance. It is also a feeling of immense pride for me to own a super-premium bike from an Indian manufacturer. I wish the team all the very best for their future endeavours and look forward to hitting the road with my new motorcycle.”