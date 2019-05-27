Yamaha MT-15 Owners To Get Complimentary MT branded Riding Jacket Or A Helmet

Launched as a non-faired alternative to the brilliant R15, the Yamaha MT-15 offers all the brilliance of the fully-faired motorcycle in a street-friendly package. Introduced at a price of INR 1.36 lakh, the MT-15 is styled to mimic the appearance of big-capacity MT-series motorcycles. Yamaha has announced an accessory campaign for its latest motorcycle, which it hopes will promote the MT riding culture in India along with the sales and marketing of the MT-15.

All existing buyers of the new MT-15 will be contacted by the Authorized Dealers of India Yamaha Motor to facilitate the selection and delivery of complimentary MT branded riding jacket or a helmet along with offering the same to all future buyers at no additional expenses. The campaign will remain active for a limited period of time. Yamaha has already orchestrated the procedures to connect to existing buyers of the new MT-15 in order to facilitate the selection and delivery of the complimentary ride accessory and the same is also functional at all Yamaha dealerships offering the new MT-15 for future buyers. Information about the make or appearance of the accessories has not been disclosed.

The Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 155cc engine is fuel injected, is fitted with the bike maker’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) system and is mounted on a hi-tech Delta box frame. The engine has a compression ratio of 11.6:1 which helps produce a maximum power output of 19.3 HP at 10,000 RPM and maximum torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 RPM. The engine also has a bypass type thermostat for the cooling system to reduce engine warm-up time and a muffler with a 3-stage expansion chamber for a clear sound at high RPMs. The MT-15 is also equipped with an A&S (assistive and slipper) clutch and single-channel ABS.

Compared to the R15, the MT-15’s ECU has been remapped and an optimized secondary reduction gear ratio helps to strike the ideal balance between snappy acceleration and smooth, comfortable cruising. The bike has been fitted with 245mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS and features a 140mm rear tyre. However, unlike the R15, gets a box-section swingarm and misses out on USD forks which the international-spec version comes fitted with.