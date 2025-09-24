Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover Smashes 3,000 Bookings in Just 24 Hours

Introduction
India’s performance EV scene just got a major boost. Ultraviolette’s latest creation, the X-47 Crossover, has set the market buzzing by racking up over 3,000 bookings within 24 hours of launch. The response highlights not just excitement for the bike but also how quickly Indian riders are warming up to high-performance electric mobility.
To celebrate the demand, Ultraviolette has extended its introductory offer — initially limited to the first 1,000 customers — to now cover 5,000 customers.
Record Demand on Day One
The X-47’s early success speaks volumes about shifting consumer choices. Riders today want more than just an EV — they want a stylish, performance-driven machine that doesn’t compromise on technology or practicality. With 3,000 bookings in a single day, Ultraviolette has clearly struck the right chord.
Extended Introductory Offer
- First 5,000 customers will now enjoy the launch benefits.
- Gives more enthusiasts a chance to be early adopters.
- Reinforces Ultraviolette’s commitment to rewarding customer trust.
What Makes the X-47 Stand Out
Ultraviolette has built the X-47 around four clear pillars:
- Design: A futuristic crossover style that blends sporty looks with everyday usability.
- Technology: Advanced EV platform paired with state-of-the-art battery tech.
- Performance: Engineered for thrilling acceleration and smooth handling.
- Safety: Packed with features to deliver rider confidence and security.
This approach positions the X-47 not just as another EV, but as a new category of performance crossover motorcycle.
CEO’s Note
Ultraviolette Co-founder & CEO Narayan Subramaniam said,
“The incredible response to the X-47 within just a day of launch is a testament to the growing appetite for cutting-edge, electric motorcycles in India. Extending the introductory offer to 5,000 customers is our way of acknowledging this overwhelming support.”
Conclusion
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover is off to a flying start, rewriting expectations for premium electric motorcycles in India. With deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2025, the X-47 is set to open an exciting new chapter in India’s EV revolution, combining futuristic design with real-world performance.
