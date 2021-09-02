Aprilia India Teases The RS 660 For The First Time!

If you compare Aprilia’s international and Indian portfolios, you would find stark differences. While the Italian bikemaker’s global portfolio is studded with motorcycles like the RSV4, Tuono V4 and the 660 twins, you would find majorly gearless scooters in its Indian lineup. But that is soon going to change as the middleweight sportsbike segment in India will soon have to brace the impact of the arrival of the Aprilia RS 660. The Aprilia RS660 was one of the most talked-about motorcycles at EICMA in 2019. And even after it made its official debut overseas, the rave reviews it received from automotive publications around the world further cemented the fact that Aprilia has once again created something extraordinary.

Teased for the first time!

Even though most of us cannot afford the Italian supersport, we are still pretty excited to see it on our streets. Adding fuel to our excitement, Aprilia India has now officially teased the launch of the RS 660 for the first time on its social media handles. The teaser image showcases RS 660’s silhouette with ‘Yes. The News Is True’ embedded on top of it.

First consignment landed in India

What cements our belief even further is the fact that a picture went viral on social media recently where Piaggio India’s CEO Diego Graffi can be seen sitting on a RS 660 and reportedly, the picture was clicked at Aprilia India’s Baramati plant. It makes us believe that the official launch of this Italian beauty is just around the corner!

Prices leaked already?

One of the major highlights of the year 2021 for an Indian motorcycle enthusiast is going to be the arrival of the Aprilia 660 twins on our shores. Aprilia India, last year confirmed that we will be getting the 660 twins and reportedly, the company also started accepting bookings for the same. Not just this but ahead of the official launch, prices of the upcoming Tuono 660 and RS 660 were also leaked. It is to be noted here that the company has not confirmed these prices. As per the leaked document, prices of Tuono 660 will start from Rs 13.09 lakh and that of the RS 660 will start from Rs 13.39 lakh. Prices are ex-sh.

A segment of their own?

Despite being a middleweight offering, the pricing of the 660 twins has put them in a segment of their own. And this isn’t exclusive to our country as the 660 twins are considerably expensive than their rivals in other international markets as well. Both the motorcycles are bestowed with a modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control. This electronics package is more comprehensive than most of the litre-class superbikes available in the country today. It is safe to assume that despite their premium pricing, both the motorcycles somehow manage to justify the price tag.

Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a new 659cc, parallel-twin engine that is Euro5 compliant. It is capable of producing 100 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of max torque at 8,500 rpm.