Watch Rok Bagoros Pull Crazy Stunts On The 2021 KTM RC 390

The updated KTM RC range was unleashed globally a couple of days back. The star of the show from the whole range was obviously the RC 390. Apart from receiving a major visual overhaul, it has also received several key updates that make it sound a lot better than its previous iteration, at least on paper. The RC 390 is positioned as a hardcore track-oriented weapon and you wouldn’t consider doing umm… freestyle stunts on it, right? There’s the Duke lineup if you wish to do so but Rok Bagoros thinks otherwise.

Unveiling of the 2021 RC 390 was done by the hands of Rok Bagoros on his official YouTube channel. For those of you unfamiliar with the name, Rok is KTM’s official stunt rider and is a renowned figure in stunting circles. After giving us a detailed rundown on all the changes that the RC 390 has received, he was asked to perform some stunts on it. Any sane human wouldn’t even think of doing the stunts that Rok pulled off with utmost ease on the updated RC 390. Rok Bagoros can be seen performing a wide variety of stunts in the last few seconds of the video embedded below.

KTM RC 390: Brief info

Talking about the motorcycle now, Rok did mention that the bike is a prototype and the production bike will be 95% like this one. That being said, let’s move on to the details he shared. The new RC 390 will be powered by the 375 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 44 hp and 37 Nm torque. The airbox volume is up by 40% which has enabled the bike to produce more torque. The bike can now achieve a top speed of 181 kmph which is 11 kmph more than the old bike. The fuel capacity has also gone up to 13.7 litres which should give the riders an enhanced riding range.

The RC 390 gets a TFT-colour display much like the Duke 390 and Adventure 390. The console also supports phone connectivity via the KTM MyRide App. The bike also gets an optional Quickshifter which is rider switchable. The bike also gets LED DRLs and full LED lights all around with the front indicators integrated into the front fairing. The clip-ons get a 10 mm adjustment flexibility for the height. The seat has also been replaced with more soft-touch material and extra cushion for comfortable riding.