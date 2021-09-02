MY2022 BMW G 310 R Is Soon Going To Shed Its Veil In India!

The BMW G310 twins are desirable offerings in their respective segments since the start but they had their fair share of niggles too. BMW ironed most of them out when it introduced the BS6 compliant version of the G310 twins last year. Both the motorcycles turned better than before and their reduced pricing proved to be the icing on the cake. And now, BMW Motorrad India is gearing up to launch the MY2022 G 310 R as it has teased the updated roadster for the first time.

New colours

BMW Motorrad recently showcased the MY2022 iterations of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Both the motorcycles remain mechanically the same but to mark the update, they have received a wardrobe upgrade. BMW Motorrad has introduced new colours while at the same time, it has also eliminated few shades from the portfolio.

BMW G 310 R

The Cosmic Black shade of the G310R has been replaced by a new Cosmic Black 2 shade. The Polar White shade has been replaced by a new Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion as an optional colour. BMW has retained the Limestone Metallic Style Sport shade from the current iteration.

BMW G 310 GS

On the other hand, the G 310 GS will now come with a new Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black shade that replaces Cosmic Black. While Standard Polar White and optional Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye colour schemes have been retained, BMW has discontinued the 40th Years of GS Edition. If you want to buy the 40th Years of GS Edition, now is the time or else, it will get pulled off from our shores pretty soon.

Specs and features

Mechanically, these motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 33.5BHP of peak power @9250 RPM and 28Nm of peak torque @7200 RPM. In the BS6 guise, BMW gave the 310 twins some subtle tweaks and some new paint jobs. Suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks up front and a rear monoshock. Braking comes from disc brakes on both wheels. Some noteworthy features include full LED lighting, an assist and slipper clutch and ride-by-wire.

While these new colourways have been introduced for the USA market, it wouldn’t be surprising if BWM replicates the same changes in the Indian-spec versions of the motorcycles as well.