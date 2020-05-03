April Sales: TVS Motor Company Registers Zero Domestic Sales; Gears Up To Resume Operations

Keeping its own troubles aside, the Indian automobile industry has stepped up to lend a helping hand to the country during these difficult times. Like most others and as a responsible corporate, the TVS Motor Company too stands united with the Government and the people in their sustained efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. This commitment comes at a time when the entire industry has recorded zero sales for the month of April 2020, due to the ongoing lockdown.

Since March 23, 2020, TVS’ plants have been closed in compliance with the Government of India guidelines. During the month of April 2020, TVS Motor Company had zero sales in the domestic market. However, following the resumption of operations at Chennai Port, 8,134 units of two-wheelers, and 1,506 three-wheelers were shipped utilising the stocks from March 2020 while ensuring utmost safety. Going forward, as the Government continues to review the situation and allow businesses to resume, the TVS Motor Company is gearing up to restart operations as per state guidelines and is undertaking strong measures to safeguard the health of the employees. The company remains upbeat about the potential demand for personal mobility once things normalise.

On the business front, the TVS Motor Company has been in the news for acquiring a legendary motorcycle company recently. Britain’s Norton Motorcycles has been acquired in full by the Hosur-based manufacturer. Recently, TVS also appointed John Russell as the interim CEO of the British two-wheeler brand. John Russell isn’t a new name in the automobile industry as he has served as Vice-President and Managing Director for Harley-Davidson Europe from 1998 to 2007. Not only this but back in the day, he has also played the role of Managing Director of Land Rover’s commercial division.

TVS has also announced that they have no plans of moving production of Norton Motorcycles to India. They are looking forward to retaining the same design and assembly team despite the ownership being transferred to TVS. After the acquisition, Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, had commented, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come.”